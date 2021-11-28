100 wreks #4 — Nov 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | Posted in 100 wreks, Playlists by Renny Hyde 
Thanks for listening to 100 wreks!

Tracklist:
World End // joey dez 33, Xadvoi, & Misaku Foxx
Bounce // Petal Supply
sole // food house

Hey QT // QT
Your Guardian Angels (Dvnots Remix) // Himera
Security! // Ecco2k

emo detroit // artemys
nothing like // emorave & mental
misplace // dltzk

20k feet under (Petal Supply Remix) // caro<3
U7 // junemeta
ANOTHER DAY // Alice Gas

let it go // dashie
Technicolor // Simply Funk
snow // MIMIDEATH

Rumors (six impala Remix) // Maria Domark
4real // 8485, Petal Supply, & umru
Ponyboy // SOPHIE

I Love Me // 4s4ki
KOI // OH & MINA