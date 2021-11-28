100 wreks #4 — Nov 27, 2021
Thanks for listening to 100 wreks!
Tracklist:
World End // joey dez 33, Xadvoi, & Misaku Foxx
Bounce // Petal Supply
sole // food house
Hey QT // QT
Your Guardian Angels (Dvnots Remix) // Himera
Security! // Ecco2k
emo detroit // artemys
nothing like // emorave & mental
misplace // dltzk
20k feet under (Petal Supply Remix) // caro<3
U7 // junemeta
ANOTHER DAY // Alice Gas
let it go // dashie
Technicolor // Simply Funk
snow // MIMIDEATH
Rumors (six impala Remix) // Maria Domark
4real // 8485, Petal Supply, & umru
Ponyboy // SOPHIE
I Love Me // 4s4ki
KOI // OH & MINA