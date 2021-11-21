100 wreks #3 — Nov 20, 2021
Thanks for tuning into 100 wreks!
Tracklist:
Visions (Himera's Lucky Mix) // Charli XCX
Party Till I Die (TAAHLIAH Edit) // Kim Petras
saline5432188 // 067eoin
plug me in // Kite
The Princess and the Clock // Kero Kero Bonito
if you make music.. stop it // dltzk & fraxiom
moment // kaiden
hideaway // yuske & bodyGaard
attached // mental
your clothes // dltzk
Bozo bozo bozo // underscores
ringtone (umru Remix) // 100 gecs
Blame // orchid
Say So (D V D Remix) // Doja Cat
1 (ft. umru, Himera & trndytrndy) // Petal Supply