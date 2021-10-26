The Amen Collection 2021-25-10
Thanks Amazon for sending me the limited edition of Be Up a Hello when I only ordered the normal edition. Almost makes up for the time you sent me a Rex Orange County record instead of The Campfire Headphase.
Setlist:
LTJ Bukem – Demons Theme
KFC Murder Chicks – World Crossfire
LOLtotheMAX – drum and based
Dylan Forbes – Kingston M13
DJ Psychiatre – Let’s Talk About Drums
Skee Mask – Untitled
Squarepusher – Nervelevers
Klaus Veen – Matchmaker
Burial – Lambeth
Bong-Ra – Deathsucker Rave
Current Value – Dark Rain
Half-Life 2 OST – LG Orbifold
The Prodigy – Out of Space
AFX – (Mortal 1)