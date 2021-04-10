The Amen Collection 2021-04-10
feat. Kirby
Setlist:
Pete Cannon – Feel It
AceMo – Melting Jungle
Montif Clare – Back to Basics (Headie One & Skepta Rework)
Kid Koala – Music for Morning People
Aphex Twin – 180Db_[130]
Round Wave Crusher & Lolistyle Gabbers – Tease
The Prodigy – Breathe
crustangel – Tears
Dinner Party – First Responders
Kirby 64 OST (Hirokazu Ando/Jun Ishikawa) – Dark Star
Kirby 3D Rumble (Hirokazu Ando/Jun Ishikawa) – Dark Star
Subnation – Scottie (Spinscott Remix)
AFX – Who Do You Think You Are (Quex-RD)