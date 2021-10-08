Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 8 2021 (“On the Trip”), Episode 502

Friday, October 8, 2021 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_502.mp3

“Shapes of Things” by The Yardbirds

Interview with Gideon Marcus of Galactic Journey

File this set under LB1578 .R42
“Leaves That Are Green” by Simon and Garfunkel
“Wrapping Paper” by Cream
“You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes

Continued interview with Gideon Marcus

File this set under QC861 .P499i
“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas
“Sunny” by Bobby Hebb
“Bus Stop” by The Hollies

Continued interview with Gideon Marcus

File this set under JZ5597 .L66
“Don’t Mess With Bill” by The Marvelettes
“Trains and Boats and Planes” by Dionne Warwick
“Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave

“Time Travel… YES!!” by the Flaming Lips

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Human Library,” on October 15!