Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 8 2021 (“On the Trip”), Episode 502
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_502.mp3
“Shapes of Things” by The Yardbirds
Interview with Gideon Marcus of Galactic Journey
File this set under LB1578 .R42
“Leaves That Are Green” by Simon and Garfunkel
“Wrapping Paper” by Cream
“You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes
Continued interview with Gideon Marcus
File this set under QC861 .P499i
“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas
“Sunny” by Bobby Hebb
“Bus Stop” by The Hollies
Continued interview with Gideon Marcus
File this set under JZ5597 .L66
“Don’t Mess With Bill” by The Marvelettes
“Trains and Boats and Planes” by Dionne Warwick
“Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave
“Time Travel… YES!!” by the Flaming Lips
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Human Library,” on October 15!