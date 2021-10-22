Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 22, 2021 (“Getting on my CASE”), Episode 503

Friday, October 22, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_503.mp3

“Law School” by Face Face

Interview with Kate Dickson of the UNC-Charlotte Library

File this set under House Resolution 2426 of the 116th Congress
“We Can’t Have it All” by the Autocollants
“Do I Make Myself Clear?” by Sugar Pie DiSanto with Etta James

Continued interview with Kate Dickson

File this set under Z642 .O75
“Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)” by David Bowie
“Trolls and Goblins” by Red Vox
“Trolls” by Vanessa Peters

Continued interview with Kate Dickson

File this set under KFM4721 .S8
“We Better Get Ready” by PACK
“Law” by Mighty Mighty

“Million Dollar Bash” by Fairport Convention

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on October 29!