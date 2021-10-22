Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 22, 2021 (“Getting on my CASE”), Episode 503
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_503.mp3
“Law School” by Face Face
Interview with Kate Dickson of the UNC-Charlotte Library
File this set under House Resolution 2426 of the 116th Congress
“We Can’t Have it All” by the Autocollants
“Do I Make Myself Clear?” by Sugar Pie DiSanto with Etta James
Continued interview with Kate Dickson
File this set under Z642 .O75
“Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)” by David Bowie
“Trolls and Goblins” by Red Vox
“Trolls” by Vanessa Peters
Continued interview with Kate Dickson
File this set under KFM4721 .S8
“We Better Get Ready” by PACK
“Law” by Mighty Mighty
“Million Dollar Bash” by Fairport Convention
