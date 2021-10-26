grrlrock! punktober final installment 10/26/21
This week marks the end of grrl rock! (at least for now). We hope you enjoyed punktober! Tune in next week for some spooky Halloween tunes. Playlist here.
Think of You // Bleached
Pool Dizzy // Dummy
Horrorscope // Mommy Long Legs
Without a Fight // Lady Pills
Sophisticated Girl // The Pezheads
Honey and Sandwich // Mummy and the Peepshow
Upchuck // Upchuck
Leda // Makthaverskan
Psychocastle // Taraka
Semiserious // Mocket
Supermodel – Superficial // Voodoo Queens
Status // Softball
Generation Sick // Girl Friday
Sharp Tongues // Dead Pony
Second Skin // The Gits
P.U.N.K Girl // Heavenly
Just Like Henry // Dressy Bessy
Hello Kitty Knife // Peach Kelli Pop
Girls Like Us // The Julie Ruin
True Killer // Sneaks