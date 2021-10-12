grrl rock! punktober episode 2- 10/12/21
Today grrl rock! continued the punktober series with another great week of punk music by women. This week we featured former host Zeya on our playlist.
Pillow Case Kisser // Skinned Teen
Dismantle Me // The Distillers
Misery Guts // Alex Lahey
Pay Day // Gauche
Pretend // Tired Lion
Dog Years // Daddy Issues
Crybaby // Warm Bodies
Famous Friends // Kitten Forever
Bloom // Great Grandpa
Drone // Chastity Belt
Are You Who You Think You Are // The Spook School
Can’t Talk, Won’t // Coach Party
Danish Pastry Lyrics // Porridge Radio
Hug From a Dinosaur // TORRES
In Other Words // Shopping
Protective Boy // Skating Polly
Decoration/Currency // Girl Friday
I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT // PRONOUN