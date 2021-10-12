grrl rock! punktober episode 2- 10/12/21

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Elizabeth Cowan

Today grrl rock! continued the punktober series with another great week of punk music by women. This week we featured former host Zeya on our playlist

Pillow Case Kisser // Skinned Teen
Dismantle Me // The Distillers
Misery Guts // Alex Lahey

Pay Day // Gauche
Pretend // Tired Lion
Dog Years // Daddy Issues

Crybaby // Warm Bodies
Famous Friends // Kitten Forever
Bloom // Great Grandpa

Drone // Chastity Belt
Are You Who You Think You Are // The Spook School
Can’t Talk, Won’t // Coach Party

Danish Pastry Lyrics // Porridge Radio 
Hug From a Dinosaur // TORRES
In Other Words // Shopping

Protective Boy // Skating Polly
Decoration/Currency // Girl Friday
I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT // PRONOUN