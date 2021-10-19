grrl rock! punktober ep. 3- 10/19/21

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Elizabeth Cowan

grrl rock! continued its punktober series with another week of the best in punk music. Playlist here and picks below:

Jennifer’s Body // Hole
Trophy Wifey // Partyline
Babydoll // Slant 6
Okay // Skinny Girl Diet

My Red Self // Heavens to Betsy
What Kind of Monster Are You? // Slant 6
Ugly // Diode
Bless Your Little Heart // The Velveteers

Golden // Grandmas House
You’re Standing On My Neck // Honeyblood
Life’s a Joke // Surfbort
Your Mom // THICK

In the Red // The Soviettes 
Nighttoad // Kleenex
Eating Toothpaste // Bratmobile
Boys Wanna Be Her // Peaches

I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool // Kate Fagan
Forsythia // Veruca Salt
Lethal Lolita // Red aunts
Tish Le Dire // Chandra