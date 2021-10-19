Goldsoundz – 10.19.21
This weeks Goldsoundz playlist can be found here! I hope y’all enjoyed this weeks mix!
In Too Deep // Slow Pop
Surfer Girl // The Band Ice Cream
So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings // Squirrel Flower
Dang. // The Childlike Empress
Sell the Furniture // Dan Mills
Romeo and Juliet // Widowspeak
Flames and Flat Tires – Far Our Version // Squirrel Flower
You’re Still The One // Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin
Valentine // Lala Lala, Grapetooth
Used To // Wilma Laverne Miner
Panda // DRIMS
Radio // Freak Slugs, niquo
Ruby // Geskle
Crashed My Bike // Sun Room