Goldsoundz – 10.05.21
For the second show of the semester, Goldsoundz brings you a mix of indie rock and mellow pop for your Tuesday night!
The Spotify playlist can be found here.
Kerosene // Arboretum
True Love // Hovvdy
Is There a Place I Can Go // Trudy and the Romance
Julian 19 // the booyah! kids, Ariah Henderson
Steamroller // Phoebe Bridgers
Waster // Tomberlin
Scorpio Rising // Soccer Mommy
Geist // Shannon Lay
It’s Your Own Body And Mind // Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine
Car Crash in G Major // fanclubwallet
Nine Segovia // The Infinites
The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl in the World // Snail Mail
Vegas // Big Theif
Ballad Of A Thin Place // RF Shannon
Sunset Canyon // Foxwarren, Andy Shauf, Darryl Kissick
Sugar // Men I Trust
Hannah Sun // Lomelda