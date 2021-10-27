Gold Soundz 10.26.21
Hope you enjoyed this weeks Halloweek Gold Soundz episode and all its spooky music! You can find the playlist on spotify here! Happy Halloween!
Ghosting // Mother Mother
Witches // Alice Phoebe Lou
vampire banquet // Fox Academy
Halloween // Phoebe Bridgers
Mystery // Jesse Jo Stark
we fell in love in october // girl in red
Afraid of the Dark // The Frights
Witchcraft // Graveyard Club
Graveyard’s Full // The Growlers
Black Magic // Magic Wands
Ghost on the Highway // L.A. Witch
Witch Love // Nico Yaryan
Howl // Alexandra Savior
Halloween // marinelli
Werewolf Heart // Dead Man’s Bones
Zombie // Cranberries