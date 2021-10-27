Gold Soundz 10.26.21

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Hope you enjoyed this weeks Halloweek Gold Soundz episode and all its spooky music! You can find the playlist on spotify here! Happy Halloween!

Ghosting // Mother Mother
Witches // Alice Phoebe Lou
vampire banquet // Fox Academy
Halloween // Phoebe Bridgers

Mystery // Jesse Jo Stark
we fell in love in october // girl in red
Afraid of the Dark // The Frights
Witchcraft // Graveyard Club

Graveyard’s Full // The Growlers
Black Magic // Magic Wands
Ghost on the Highway // L.A. Witch
Witch Love // Nico Yaryan

Howl // Alexandra Savior
Halloween // marinelli
Werewolf Heart // Dead Man’s Bones 
Zombie // Cranberries

 