Goldsoundz – 09.28.21
Welcome back to Gold Soundz!
This is the first show of the fall 2021 semester and I couldn’t be more excited! You can find the Spotify playlist for this week here.
Someone To Spend Time With // Los Retros
Dog Has Its Day // Toledo
Fair Shot // Slaughter Beach, Dog
Forever and More // Jaguar Sun
Maria // Molokai
Serotonin // Fog Lake
In A Dream // Hether
Fantasy Movie // Lala Lala, Grapetooth
Runner // Hovvdy
Dear Diane // Diners
Double Dare // Momma
Liking All Your Posts // Oscar Lang
Midnight Sun // Hey Cowboy!
Blur // Pleasure Systems
Visions // Loving
Vacation // Florist
Overslept (feat. mei ehara) // Faye Webster, mei ehara