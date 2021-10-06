Goldsoundz – 09.28.21

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Welcome back to Gold Soundz!
This is the first show of the fall 2021 semester and I couldn’t be more excited! You can find the Spotify playlist for this week here

Someone To Spend Time With // Los Retros
Dog Has Its Day // Toledo
Fair Shot // Slaughter Beach, Dog
Forever and More // Jaguar Sun

Maria // Molokai
Serotonin // Fog Lake
In A Dream // Hether
Fantasy Movie // Lala Lala, Grapetooth

Runner // Hovvdy
Dear Diane // Diners
Double Dare // Momma
Liking All Your Posts // Oscar Lang

Midnight Sun // Hey Cowboy!
Blur // Pleasure Systems
Visions // Loving
Vacation // Florist
Overslept (feat. mei ehara) // Faye Webster, mei ehara