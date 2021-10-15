Friday Night Fish Fry 15Oct2021

Friday, October 15, 2021
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Musical Mechanical Electrical Man
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – Mean Mistreater
  • Freddie King – 5 Long Years
  • Magic Sam – Lookin Good
  • —–
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Hey Big Momma
  • Memphis Slim – Everyday (I Have the Blues)
  • Skip James – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues
  • Taj Mahal – Big Legged Mamas Are Back In Style
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Back to New Orleans
  • Big Bill Broonzy – Key To The Highway
  • Tampa Red –  Mean and Evil Blues
  • —–
  • Rory Gallagher – Garbage Man Blues
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor – Three Time Loser
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Hey Bartender
  • The Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – I Got Loaded
  • Little G Weevil – Place a Dollar in My Hand
  • Sean Costello – Sail On
  • —–
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Devil at My Door
  • RL Burnside – Bad Luck City
  • Son Seals – Now That I’m Down
  • —–
  • Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram – I Put a Spell On You
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – Wayfarin’ Pilgrim