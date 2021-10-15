Friday Night Fish Fry 15Oct2021
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Musical Mechanical Electrical Man
- —–
- Johnny Winter – Mean Mistreater
- Freddie King – 5 Long Years
- Magic Sam – Lookin Good
- —–
- Roosevelt Sykes – Hey Big Momma
- Memphis Slim – Everyday (I Have the Blues)
- Skip James – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues
- Taj Mahal – Big Legged Mamas Are Back In Style
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Back to New Orleans
- Big Bill Broonzy – Key To The Highway
- Tampa Red – Mean and Evil Blues
- —–
- Rory Gallagher – Garbage Man Blues
- Joanne Shaw Taylor – Three Time Loser
- —–
- The Breeze Kings – Hey Bartender
- The Georgia Healers – Automatic
- Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – I Got Loaded
- Little G Weevil – Place a Dollar in My Hand
- Sean Costello – Sail On
- —–
- Big Bill Morganfield – Devil at My Door
- RL Burnside – Bad Luck City
- Son Seals – Now That I’m Down
- —–
- Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram – I Put a Spell On You
- —–
- Roy Buchanan – Wayfarin’ Pilgrim