Friday Night Fish Fry 08Oct2021
- Pinetop Perkins – Take It Easy
- —–
- Albert King – Laundromat Blues
- Otis Rush – Feel So Bad
- Earl Hooker – You Don’t Want Me
- —–
- Alambre Gonzales – Preocupado y Aburrido
- Dumpstaphunk, Marcus King – United Nations Stomp
- Selwyn Birchwood – Livin in a Burning House
- —–
- Son House – Grinnin In Your Face
- Rev. Gary Davis – Say No to The Devil
- Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
- Furry Lewis – When My Baby Left Me
- —–
- Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt – Feels Like Rain
- Larkin Poe – Holy Ghost Fire
- —–
- Delta Moon – Higher Ground
- Hughes Taylor – Shook My World
- Frankie’s Blues Mission – Blues for CK
- —–
- Eddie Tigner – Shake Rattle and Roll
- Joe McGuinness – Hellhouds Blues
- Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
- —-
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood
- John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – All Your Love
- Junior Wells – Give Me One Reason
- —–
- Koko Taylor – Wang Dang Doodle
- Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
- Little Walter – Last Night
- —–
- Junior Kimbrough – Lonesome Road