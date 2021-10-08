Friday Night Fish Fry 08Oct2021

Friday, October 8, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Pinetop Perkins – Take It Easy
  • Albert King – Laundromat Blues
  • Otis Rush – Feel So Bad
  • Earl Hooker – You Don’t Want Me
  • Alambre Gonzales  – Preocupado y Aburrido
  • Dumpstaphunk, Marcus King – United Nations Stomp
  • Selwyn Birchwood – Livin in a Burning House
  • Son House – Grinnin In Your Face
  • Rev. Gary Davis – Say No to The Devil
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
  • Furry Lewis – When My Baby Left Me
  • Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt – Feels Like Rain
  • Larkin Poe – Holy Ghost Fire
  • Delta Moon – Higher Ground
  • Hughes Taylor – Shook My World
  • Frankie’s Blues Mission – Blues for CK
  • Eddie Tigner – Shake Rattle and Roll
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhouds Blues
  • Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood
  • John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – All Your Love
  • Junior Wells – Give Me One Reason
  • Koko Taylor – Wang Dang Doodle
  • Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  • Little Walter – Last Night
  • Junior Kimbrough – Lonesome Road