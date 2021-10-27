Crush #171 – hallow’s eve
Spotify Playlist
Apple Music Playlist
halloween episode with some spooky-sounding shoegaze/noise-pop/dream-pop!!
“See Through You” – The Meeting Places
“Fuyu No Hachiouji” – My Dead Girlfriend
“Amelia” – Cocteau Twins
“Ghost” – Lazy Legs
“Demons Sing Love Songs” – Unwound
“Vampire” – Plastic Girl in Closet
“Dawning” – Tamaryn
“Spooky Vibes” – Blind Mr. Jones
“I Don’t Love” – Have A Nice Life
“Barramundi” – This Mortal Coil
“Sneaky Creatures” – Halou
“Land of Nothingness” – Echodrone
“Lollita” – A.R. Kane