Crush #170
Spotify Playlist
Apple Music Playlist
Special guest host episode with Karina of Girl Rock!!
“Sweetness and Light” – Lush
“Elizabeth” – LSD and the Search for God
“Wandering, I” – Sunbeam Sound Machine
“Preoccupation” – Black Marble
“Visions of Someone Special, On a Wall of Reflections” – Melody’s Echo Chamber
“You Should Be Hated Here” – Carissa’s Wierd
“Chaos Magic” – Death Hags
“Holy Forest” – Pinkshinyultrablast
“Michael” – Beachy Head
“Memory Pools” – Foxes In Fiction
“Sad Dream” – Plastic Girl in Closet
“Flutter” – julie
“Blister” – Lazy Legs
“Air Supply” – Sweet Trip
“Sigh’s Smell of Farewell” – Cocteau Twins