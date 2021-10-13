Crush #169
Spotify Playlist
Apple Music Playlist
“Tears” – Knifeplay
“I Can Feel My Heart Touching You” – Parannoul
“Sam” – Readymade
“Kanojo Ga Tsumetaku Warattara (Prologue to The Nine Stages of Change At The Deceased Remains)” – My Dead Girlfriend
“Around the Sun” – Life On Venus
“La Nada” – Encarta 98
“Thoughtforms” – Lush
“Mistakes” – The Starlit Hues
“Amber Gambler” – Nothing
“This Enchanted” – Hatchie
“April Showers” – Sheer
“Cease” – Center of the Sun
“Make It Easy on Yourself” – Silvermash