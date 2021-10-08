54-46 Oct 7 2021
Pictured: Burning Spear
Gregory Issacs – Extra Classic
Third World – 98 Degrees in the Shade
Bunny Rugs and Ricky Storm – Bush Weed Corn Trash
Steel Pulse – Roller Skates
The Congos – Children Crying
Sister Nancy – Ain’t No Stopping Nancy
Jimmy London – I’m Your Puppet
The Slickers – Give Us a Break
Prince Jammy – Dancing in the Streets
Jackie Mittoo – Earthquake
The Techniques Featuring Slim Smith – You Don’t Know
Toots and the Maytals – Time Tough
Burning Spear – Pick up the Pieces