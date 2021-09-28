slow riot 9/27/21 — forbidden / forgiven
oval — track 7
korridor — opening
irena and vojtech havlovi — she is dissolving
dolphin midwives — hummingbird i
golden retriever — tessellation
r beny — if i
claire rousay, more eaze — great song
ssaliva — arrow
nick keeling — baltimore & ohio
perila — reality scan
susumu yokota — blue sky and yellow sunflower
su tissue — salon de musique
{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}{{{}}}
the dead c — electric
the empire line — no prayers will help you here
pan daijing — moema, forever
divide and dissolve — we are really worried about you
shredded nerve — undercurrent
gregg kowalsky — into the marshes they drove me
alocasia garden — exist
zelionople — underneath