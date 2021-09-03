Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Sep 3 (“The End of the Line”), Episode 500
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_500.mp3
“Days” by Television
File this set under D for Doshi
“Little Honda” by Yo La Tengo
“Dot Dash” by Wire
“It’s Alright, Baby” by Komeda
File this set under a tree in New Zealand filled with fresh apples
“Let the Distance Bring Us Together” by Britt Daniel
“Sooner Than You Think” by New Order
“Hanging on the Telephone” by The Nerves
File this set under an empty studio chair
“True Blue” by Dirty Beaches
“Don’t Wanna” by Washed Out
“End of the Line” by The Traveling Wilburys
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Fossil Librarian,” on Sept 10!