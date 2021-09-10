Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Sep 10 (“The Fossil Librarian”), Episode 501
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_501.mp3
“Brontosaurus Stomp” by the Piltdown Men
Interview with Kallie Moore, paleontologist at Univ of Montana, and host of PBS Eons.
“Disintegration Anxiety” by Explosions in the Sky
Continued interview with Kallie Moore
“Far from Fields” by Pelican
Continued interview with Kallie Moore
“Sweet Science” by the Purkinje Shift
“The World in Perforated Lines” by Don Caballero
“Paleonerd” by Roy Troll, Russell Wodehouse, and the Ratfish Wranglers
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Sept 17!