Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Sep 10 (“The Fossil Librarian”), Episode 501

Friday, September 10, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_501.mp3

“Brontosaurus Stomp” by the Piltdown Men

Interview with Kallie Moore, paleontologist at Univ of Montana, and host of PBS Eons.

“Disintegration Anxiety” by Explosions in the Sky

Continued interview with Kallie Moore

“Far from Fields” by Pelican

Continued interview with Kallie Moore

“Sweet Science” by the Purkinje Shift
“The World in Perforated Lines” by Don Caballero

“Paleonerd” by Roy Troll, Russell Wodehouse, and the Ratfish Wranglers

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Sept 17!