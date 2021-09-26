Girl rock! x Stonehenge Crossover Event
On 9/24/21, girl rock!’s hit crew teamed up with Chris and Katherine of Stonehenge for four hours of girl rockers from the 60s and 70s. Listen to the playlist here.
For the full length album, we played Fanny Hill by Fanny. Fanny was one of the first all-female bands to be signed to a major label.
From there, we traded off sets:
Karina:
The Donor // Judee Sill
The End // Sibylle Baier
Midnight Blue // Melissa Manchester
Different Drum // Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt
Oh to Be in Love // Kate Bush
She Used to Wanna Be A Ballerina // Buffy Saint-Marie
Mind Your Own Business // Delta 5
I Am A Poseur // X-Ray Spex
Chris:
Make Your Own Kind of Music // Mama Cass Elliot
Combination of the 2 // Big Brother and the Holding Company
It Happened Today // Curved Air
Lather // Jefferson Airplane
Trap // Amon Duul 2
Shine My Machine // Suzi Quatro
Alex:
You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio // Joni Mitchell
Rum Wa Osuki // Minako Yoshida
Why Do You Hang Around Me // the Liverbirds
Brain Confusion // The Pleasure Seekes
Come Back // The Belles
Peanut Butter // the Liverbirds
Gimme Gimme // The Contessas
I Wanna Be a Winner // Vickie & the Van Dykes
Hard Headed Woman // Wanda Jackson
Chris:
Living Loving Life // The Peanut Butter Conspiracy
Coming Down // The United States of America
Ride My Mountain // The Savage Rose
Respect // Rotary Connection (Minnie Riperton’s band)
Baby It’s You // Smith
Big Jim Salter // Stone the Crows
Lydia:
You Told Me a Lie // Jenny and the Rascals
Can’t Stop the Want // Sandy Sarjeant
Fire by the River // Harumi
Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog // Norma Tenega
Sunday Morning // Margo Guryan
Your Dream // Kim Jung Mi
Lola // the Raincoats
Instant Hit // the Slits
Chris:
A Cowboy’s Work is Never Done // Sonny & Cher
Wells Fargo // Babe Ruth
The Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In) // Julie Driscoll
Runnin’ // Sly & The Family Stone
I Just Want To Make Love to You // Cold Blood
Elizabeth:
7 Heures Du Matin // Jacqueline Taieb
Alaska Country // Shocking Blue
Something’s Wrong with the Morning // Margo Guryan
Saperlipopette // Clothilde
Tous les garçons et les filles // Françoise Hardy
Ne Cherche Pas // Zouzou
Les Filles C’est Fait // Charlotte Leslie
Dans son euphorie // Chorus Reverendus
Marie douceur – Marie colère // Maie Laforêt
J’ai peur parfois // Adele
Extende Tus Brazos // Los Stop