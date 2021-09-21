girl rock! – 092121 girl folk!

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

This week we highlighted women across folk. We hope this gets you in the autumnal spirit!

 

Heaven is Empty // Aldous Harding
Hailey // Cassandra Jenkins
Sweet Step // Julia Jacklin

America // Courtney Marie Andrews, Molly Sarle, Liz Cooper
Three Oh Nine // Fenne Lily
I Lost Something in the Hills // Sibylle Baier

Wasps Nest // Nadine Shah
Animal Tracks // Mountain Man
Nice and Quiet // Bedouine

The Kiss // Judee Sill
Interstate Vision // Lomelda
I Want to be Alone // Vashti Bunyan

Where I’m Going // The Wild Reeds
Oom Sha La La // Haley Heynderickx
Something Holy // Alice Phoebe Lou

Hideout // girlpuppy
Star Witness // Neko Case