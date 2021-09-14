girl rock! 091421 – escape room/dark pop

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Karina Teichert

Medieval Femme | Fatima Al Qadiri

this week’s show features songs from an eclectic variety of genres, including but not limited to: escape room, dark pop, electropop, artpop, and more. enjoy our selection!

tune in here

At the Party // Hana Vu
Fade Away // Hannah Diamond
BLOODY FUTURE // Kilo Kish 
Kitten Heel // Isabella Lovestory

Baby Kingdom // Baby Queen
Little Bit // Erika de Casier
Soft Drink // Cherry Glazerr

Supersoaker // Eartheater
Send Me // Tirzah
Warm Pants // Dua Saleh

IDK // Phoebe Green
Low Life // Baby In Vain
Pool Hopping // Illuminati Hotties

Cherry // Chromatics
Crimson + Clover // Pom Pom Squad
Memorial Day // Sharon Van Etten
