girl rock! 090721
Rock on to the latest playlist from girl rock!’s hit crew
Don’t Panic // The Harmaleighs
Soft Fruit // Virginia Wing
Pretty Pictures // Indigo De Souza
Slowly // NewDad
sugarsoda // Alphabet Holds Hostage
Why?Isteria // Kalbells
Girl // Sobs
These Summer Nights // Miranda
Flowers in My Garden // Yasmin Nur
You’re Getting a Dog // Girl Friday
Strange Conversations // Automatic
How Fast Can You Love – Rerecorded // Pia Fraus
7 Seconds // Porridge Radio
Home To You // Cate le Bon
Feelin’ For // Hey Cowboy!
I Wish Nothing // Neighbor Lady
Sensory Memory // Jen Cloher
Promises // Bnny