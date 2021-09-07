girl rock! 090721

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Lydia Wiederholt

Rock on to the latest playlist from girl rock!’s hit crew

Get in My Fanny Pack and Let's Go | Hey Cowboy!

Don’t Panic // The Harmaleighs
Soft Fruit // Virginia Wing
Pretty Pictures // Indigo De Souza

Slowly // NewDad
sugarsoda // Alphabet Holds Hostage
Why?Isteria // Kalbells

Girl // Sobs
These Summer Nights // Miranda
Flowers in My Garden // Yasmin Nur

You’re Getting a Dog // Girl Friday
Strange Conversations // Automatic
How Fast Can You Love – Rerecorded // Pia Fraus

7 Seconds // Porridge Radio
Home To You // Cate le Bon
Feelin’ For // Hey Cowboy!

I Wish Nothing // Neighbor Lady
Sensory Memory // Jen Cloher
Promises // Bnny

 