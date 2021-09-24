Friday Night Fish Fry 24Sep2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Ain’t Messin ‘Round
  • —–
  • Elmore James – Look on Yonder Wall
  • Jimmy Reed – You Don’t Have to Go
  • Muddy Waters – I Feel Like Going Home
  • Pink Floyd – Seamus
  • —–
  • Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
  • The Black Keys – Ten Cent Pistol
  • Sawmp – Get Gone
  • —–
  • Blind Willie McTell – Come on Around to My House Mama
  • Blind Willie Johnson – It’s Nobody’s Fault But Mine
  • Skip James – Devil Got My Woman
  • Mississippi John Hurt – Pay Day
  • —–
  • Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
  • Mudcat – Face to Face
  • The Cazanovas – Cryin’ Time
  • —–
  • Drew Ashworth – You Ain’t Living (If You Ain’t Loving)
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Get Out On The Floor
  • Mr. Frank Edwards – Chicken Raid
  • —–
  • Ray Charles – In The Heat of the Night
  • Junior Kimbrough – Meet Me In the City
  • T-Model Ford – Nobody Gets Me Down
  • Bukka White – High Fever Blues
  • —–
  • Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
  • Freddie King – Stumble
  • T-Bone Walker – Call It Stormy Monday
  • —–
  • Big Mama Thornton – My Heavy Load