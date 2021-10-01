54-46 Sep 30th
Ernest Ranglin – 54-46 (Was My Number)
Carlton and the Shoes – Never Give Your Heart Away
Hortense Ellis – People Make the World Go Round
George Allen- Be Wise Brethen
The Heptones – Pretty Looks Isn’t All
Jackie Mittoo – Totally Together
The Aggrovators – Steady Rock
Toots and the Maytals – We Shall Overcome
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Having a Party
The Black Foundation in Dub – Marcus Garvey Dub
Dennis Brown – Fire From the Observer
Mad Professor, The Robotiks, Lee “Scratch” Perry – Soul Fire Dub
Hugh Mundell – My Mind
Lacksley Castell – Morning Glory
Freddie Mc Gregor – Get Involved
The Skatalites – Spred Satin
The Wailers – Small Axe