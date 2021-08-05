Tokyo Dreams – 8/5/21
Good show for tonight, got a bunch of new jams and some great stuff from Mariya Takeuchi
Tracklist:
Momoko Kikuchi | Ocean Side
Kaoru Akimoto | Dress Down
Mariya Takeuchi | Plastic Love
Anri | Good Bye Boogie Dance
Taeko Onuki | 4:00A.M.
Fabiolous Barker | Love Talkin’ (Honey It’s You) – FabioLous Remix New Master
Mariya Takeuchi | Shiawasenomonosashi
Mariya Takeuchi | Junai Rhapsody
Mariya Takeuchi | Single Again
Yasuko Agawa | TOKYO
Junko Ohashi | Telephone Number
Adrianwave | It’s Good to See You Again!!
Mariya Takeuchi | アロハ式恋愛指南(Aloha style love guidance)
アイリーン・フォーリーン (Irene Foreen) | ミステリー・ガール (Mystery Girl)
Miki Matsubara | – Cupid –
Anri | SURPRISE OF SUMMER
Desired | FM Towns Girl