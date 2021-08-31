slow riot 8/30/21 — rise not from the ashes, make them
gnaw their tongues — the uncomfortable silence in between beatings
gnaw their tongues — my womb is barren and i want revenge
dolphin midwives — hummingbird i
dolphin midwives — hummingbird ii
bill nace — part 3
claire rousay — peak chroma
caterina barbieri, bendik giske — fantas for saxophone and voice
dialect — under~between
ditterich von euler-donnersperg — geldmopser ohrenkitzler
black swan (drones for bleeding hearts) — closer
black swan (drones for bleeding hearts) — detachment
lucy liyou — i’m going to therapy
merzbow, prurient — part i: city barbarism melancholy
merzbow, prurient — part ii: cylinders raven
irena and vojtech havlovi — that which glittters
bod — infection supplement