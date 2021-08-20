Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 20th (“Books in a Blender”) Episode 498
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_498.mp3
“In the Book That I’m Reading” by Those Unfortunates
Interview with Mark Herschberg
File this set under TA409 .E32
“Break to Broken” by One Last Wish
“They’ll Need a Crane” by They Might Be Giants
“Rip It Up” by Orange Juice
Continued interview with Mark Herschberg
File this set under LB1027 .L68
“Them Changes” by Buddy Miles
“The White Pony” by Ellen Margulies
Continued interview with Mark Herschberg
File this set under P95.8 .D385
“Destroy the Evidence by Casiotone for the Painfully Alone”
“Summer of the Strange” by the Toadies
“The New Country” by The Dandy Warhols
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Recruiting From Retail” on August 27!