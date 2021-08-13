Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 13th (“The Unbearable Uncertainty of Classics”) Episode 497
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_497.mp3
“Ain’t No Telling,” by the Jimi Hendrix Experience
File this set under PZ8.3 .B815 Go
“What a Little Moonlight Can Do” by Billie Holiday
“In the Still of the Night” by The Five Satins
File this set under PT2621 .A26 E7913
“Gokiburi Tengoku (Cockroach Heaven)” by Yasushi Suzuki
“It’s All Me” by Holly Golightly
File this set under PS1541 .A6
“All By Myself” by Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers
“You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore
“Unknown Legend,” by Neil Young
