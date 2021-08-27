Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Aug 27 (“Recruiting from Retail”), Episode 499
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_499.mp3
“Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful?” by The Waitresses
Interview with Tina Erikson, Jessica Glomb and Max Maller from the University of Chicago Library
File this set under HD4904.25 .A74
“Five O’Clock World” by the Vogues
“Sittin’ on my Sofa” by the Kinks
Continued interview with Tina, Jessica, and Max
File this set under BJ1533.P3 F53
“Time is on my Side” by the Rolling Stones
“Dawned on Me” by Wilco
Continued interview with Tina, Jessica, and Max
File this set under HF5381 .D45
“Wrapped up in Books” by Belle and Sebastian
“Shining Star” by Earth Wind and Fire
“I’ll Take You There” by The Staples Singers
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Sept 3!