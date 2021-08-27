Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Aug 27 (“Recruiting from Retail”), Episode 499

Friday, August 27, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_499.mp3

“Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful?” by The Waitresses

Interview with Tina Erikson, Jessica Glomb and Max Maller from the University of Chicago Library

File this set under HD4904.25 .A74
“Five O’Clock World” by the Vogues
“Sittin’ on my Sofa” by the Kinks

Continued interview with Tina, Jessica, and Max

File this set under BJ1533.P3 F53
“Time is on my Side” by the Rolling Stones
“Dawned on Me” by Wilco

Continued interview with Tina, Jessica, and Max

File this set under HF5381 .D45
“Wrapped up in Books” by Belle and Sebastian
“Shining Star” by Earth Wind and Fire

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staples Singers

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Sept 3!