girl rock! presents: underrepresented voices of country
Howdy! Girl rock! highlights women of country in this week’s episode. Spotify playlist here.
Ride Out In The Country // Yola
Persephone // Allison Russell
Cowboy // Allison Ponthier
Daydreaming // Rainbow Girls
Golden // Becca Mancari
Mother Big River // Jessica Pratt
Bloodthirsty // Dani Larkin
Rattlesnake Girl // Jaime Wyatt
Not Used // Lola Kirke
Dizzy // Bedouine
Letting Go // Erika Wennerstrom
Loving Her // Katie Pruitt
Halley Came to Jackson // Mary Chapin Carpenter
Shakedown // Valerie June
Miss Chatelaine // k.d. lang
Real Love // Katie Toupin
Ride ‘Em Cowboy // Juice Newton
Don’t Die In Me // Mirah
I Know It’s Wrong (But That’s Alright) // Hurray for the Riff Raff
Forever and Then Some // Lillie Mae
Careful of Love // Lia Ices
One of These Days // Nanci Griffin
In Dreams // Sierra Ferrell
When We Were Writers // Indigo Girls
Fancy // Bobbie Gentry
Hallelujah // Thao & Mirah
Light of a Clear Blue Morning // Waxahatchee
Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses // Kathy Mattea
Dust Cain’t Kill Me // The Secret Sisters
Dancing Away Tears // Yola