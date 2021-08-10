girl rock! 8/9/21

Monday, August 9, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Lydia Wiederholt

Enjoy this weeks girl rock! selects!

Fit N Full // Samia
Cut Yr Teeth // Kississippi
Alapathy // Fenne Lily
Thinning // Snail Mail

Addictions // lucy Dacus
Slice of Life // Liz Cooper
Future Me Hates Me  // The Beths
Too Much // HONEYMOAN

Get Lost // Queen of Jeans
Tenderness // Adult Mom
Light of the Moon // Sharaya Summers
Don’t Leave Me (Ne me quitte pas) // Regina Spektor

My Friend // Gothic Tropic
Singing Stripe // Georgia Mulligan
Faraway Look // Yola
1939 // PHOX

Chinese // Lily Allen
Eyes Shut // Wes Reeve
Omens // Lola Kirke
Never Going Home // Hazel English

Change // Martha Hill
Canyons // Barrie
Karaoke Song // Saint Sister
Nostalgia // Uwade

Follow Me Down // Renata Zeigur
Gem // Daughter of Swords
Sunshine Sometimes // Bedouine
Something to Believe // Weyes Blood

Pastel Purple // Zelma Stone
Fools Gold // Katie Herzig