girl rock! 8/9/21
Enjoy this weeks girl rock! selects!
Fit N Full // Samia
Cut Yr Teeth // Kississippi
Alapathy // Fenne Lily
Thinning // Snail Mail
Addictions // lucy Dacus
Slice of Life // Liz Cooper
Future Me Hates Me // The Beths
Too Much // HONEYMOAN
Get Lost // Queen of Jeans
Tenderness // Adult Mom
Light of the Moon // Sharaya Summers
Don’t Leave Me (Ne me quitte pas) // Regina Spektor
My Friend // Gothic Tropic
Singing Stripe // Georgia Mulligan
Faraway Look // Yola
1939 // PHOX
Chinese // Lily Allen
Eyes Shut // Wes Reeve
Omens // Lola Kirke
Never Going Home // Hazel English
Change // Martha Hill
Canyons // Barrie
Karaoke Song // Saint Sister
Nostalgia // Uwade
Follow Me Down // Renata Zeigur
Gem // Daughter of Swords
Sunshine Sometimes // Bedouine
Something to Believe // Weyes Blood
Pastel Purple // Zelma Stone
Fools Gold // Katie Herzig