girl rock! 8/2/21
Today was long time girl rock! host Cris’s last episode. Cris joined girl rock! in 2018. Enjoy this week’s playlist:
Headgear // Elizabeth Moen
Miniature Furniture // girlpuppy
Short Court Style // Natalie Prass
Poem // U.S. Girls
Liv Tyler // Maddie Ross
Ready for the Magic // Honeyblood
Come for Me // Sunflower Bean
Jolene // Strawberry Switchblade
Blue Racecar // Sassy 009
Blow My Mind // Linn Koch-Emmery
Daddy Long Legs // Midnight Sister
Sunny in the Making (Japanese Version) // Steady Holiday
I Don’t Really Care for You // CMAT
Cassette Beat // Babeheaven
Swimmer // Half Waif
I’m a Dirty Attic // Cate le Bon
The Right Thing is Hard to Do // Lightning Bug
Montana // Slow Pulp
Crush // Ethel Cain
Adult Contemporary // SASAMI and Soko
Quiet Storm // Soko
N.I.T.A. // Young Marble Giants
Lie in the Sound // Trespassers William
Hang Yr Hat // Cornelia Murr
god’s chariots // Oklou
Lovesick // Alice Phoebe Lou
god.drugs.u // Luna Shadows
I Don’t Really Know // FLOOR CRY
rom com 2004 // Soccer Mommy
Goud // Froukje
On a Weekend // Haley Blais
Only for Tonight // Pearl Charles
Just For Me // Proux