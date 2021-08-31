girl rock! 08/31/21: girl pop!
Girl Rock! ventured into pop this week. Enjoy our selection!
Love on the Ground // Cannons
Michigan // Barrie
True Than Ever // Yumi Zouma
Superficial Love // Calica, Magdalena Bay
From A Mile Away // Sedona
Formula // Miranda
My Dude // Litany
STUCK ON U // Michelle
How to Get Physical // Magdalena Bay
Freaking Time // Valiant Vermin
Love You Like That // Dagny
religion (u can lay your hands on me) // Shura
I’m Just Stupid // Maya Delilah
Cruel 2 B Kind //Miranda
Leave The Party // Miya Folick
Lovin’ Is Bible // The Aces
Your Light // The Big Moon