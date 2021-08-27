Friday Night Fish Fry 27Aug2021

Friday, August 27, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Johnny Winter – Be Careful With a Fool
  • —–
  • Buddy Guy – Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues
  • Jelly Roll Kings – I Didn’t Know
  • The Mannish Boys – Wrapped Up and Ready
  • —–
  • Jackie Vensen – Rolling On
  • Josh Smith – When I get Mine
  • Eric Gales – Carry Yourself
  • —–
  • Derek and the Dominos – Jam 1
  • Rory Gallagher – Garbage Man Blues
  • —–
  • John Lee Hooker – Moon is Rising
  • Ray Charles – I Got a Woman
  • Lead Belly – Black Betty
  • —–
  • Hughs Taylor – The Way You Used To Love Me
  • Frankie’s Blues Mission – Sleepin Dog
  • Delta Moon – Jukin’
  • —–
  • Harvey Brindell – Blues for Omaha
  • Larry Griffith – Keep Ridin’
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • —–
  • Big Joe Williams – Baby Please Don’t Go
  • Bukka White – Parchman Farm Blues
  • Blind Boy Fuller – Truckin’ My Blues Away
  • —–
  • Hound Dog Taylor – Wild About You Baby
  • Allman Brothers Band – Statesboro Blues
  • Jimi Hendrix – Catfish Blues
  • —–
  • RL Burnside – See My Jumper Hangin’ on the Line