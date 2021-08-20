Friday Night Fish Fry 20Aug2021

Friday, August 20, 2021
  • Elmo Williams & Hezekiah Early – Natchez Fire
  • —–
  • Magic Slim and The Teardrops – Crazy Woman
  • Byther Smith – 35 Long Years
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Money’s Getting Cheaper
  • —–
  • Otis Spann – Moon Blues
  • Magic Sam – I Need You So Bad
  • Piano Red – It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie
  • —–
  • Marcus King Band – Homesick
  • Gov’t Mule – Soulshine
  • —–
  • St Louis Jimmy Oden – Going Down Slow
  • Charley Patton – Down on the Dirt Road Blues
  • Mamie Smith – Crazy Blues
  • Blackberry Smoke – Let It Burn
  • —–
  • The Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • The Cazanovas – Too Bad So Sad
  • The Mar-Tans – Talk About My Baby
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – Fooling Yourself
  • Sean Costello – Talk To Your Daughter
  • Mudcat – Get Your House in Order
  • ——
  • Howlin Wolf – Tail Dragger
  • Jimmy Reed – Shame Shame Shame
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • —–
  • Louisiana Red – Special Medicine
  • Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan – Stormy Monday
  • —–
  • Tab Benoit – Medicine