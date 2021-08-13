Friday Night Fish Fry 13Aug2021
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
- —–
- Sonny Boy Williams – Stop Crying
- Memphis Slim – Grinder Man Blues
- Junior Wells – Ships on the Ocean
- —–
- Kirk Fletcher – The Answer
- Roy Buchanan – Soul Dressing
- John Hammond – Evil is Going On
- —–
- Sleepy John Estes – Need More Blues
- Furry Lewis – Shake Em On Down
- Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
- —–
- Hound Dog Taylor – Sadie
- Taj Mahal – Done Changed My Way of Living
- —–
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
- Mudcat, Atlanta Horns – While You Were Away
- Sean Chambers – I Don’t Know Why
- —–
- Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
- Barbecue Bob – We Sure Got Hard Times
- Little G Weevil – Apple Picker
- King Johnson – Spirit
- —–
- BB King – You’re Still My Woman
- Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
- Hector Anchondo Band – Tall Glass of Whiskey
- ——
- Junior Kimbrough – Everywhere I Go