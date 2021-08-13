Friday Night Fish Fry 13Aug2021

Friday, August 13, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • —–
  • Sonny Boy Williams – Stop Crying
  • Memphis Slim – Grinder Man Blues
  • Junior Wells – Ships on the Ocean
  • —–
  • Kirk Fletcher – The Answer
  • Roy Buchanan – Soul Dressing
  • John Hammond – Evil is Going On
  • —–
  • Sleepy John Estes – Need More Blues
  • Furry Lewis – Shake Em On Down
  • Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
  • —–
  • Hound Dog Taylor – Sadie
  • Taj Mahal – Done Changed My Way of Living
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
  • Mudcat, Atlanta Horns – While You Were Away
  • Sean Chambers – I Don’t Know Why
  • —–
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • Barbecue Bob – We Sure Got Hard Times
  • Little G Weevil – Apple Picker
  • King Johnson – Spirit
  • —–
  • BB King – You’re Still My Woman
  • Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
  • Hector Anchondo Band – Tall Glass of Whiskey
  • ——
  • Junior Kimbrough – Everywhere I Go