Friday Night Fish Fry 06Aug2021

Friday, August 6, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Jeff Healey – I’m Torn Down
  • Champion Jack Dupree – TB Blues
  • Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  • Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights Big City
  • Muddy Waters – Corrina Corrina
  • Otis Rush – Trouble Trouble
  • Freddie King – Hide Away
  • Son Seals – Now That I’m Down
  • Big Mama Thornton – Little Red Rooster
  • Koko Taylor – I’d Rather Go Blind
  • Big Brother and the Holding Company – Turtle Blues
  • Big Maybelle – Whole Lotta Shaking Going On
  • Skip James – Devil Got My Woman
  • The Wood Brothers – Postcards from Hell
  • Liz Melendez Band – Mercy
  • Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
  • The Breeze Kings – Casanova Man
  • Tinsley Ellis – Gamblin’ Man
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have to Go
  • The Black Keys – Crawling Kingsnake
  • Bones Owens – Tell Me
  • Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Randolph, Tony Coleman – Hit Em’ Back
  • Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
  • Buddy Guy – A Man and the Blues