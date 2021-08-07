Friday Night Fish Fry 06Aug2021
- Jeff Healey – I’m Torn Down
- —–
- Champion Jack Dupree – TB Blues
- Elmore James – Dust My Broom
- Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights Big City
- Muddy Waters – Corrina Corrina
- —–
- Otis Rush – Trouble Trouble
- Freddie King – Hide Away
- Son Seals – Now That I’m Down
- —–
- Big Mama Thornton – Little Red Rooster
- Koko Taylor – I’d Rather Go Blind
- Big Brother and the Holding Company – Turtle Blues
- Big Maybelle – Whole Lotta Shaking Going On
- —–
- Skip James – Devil Got My Woman
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – Postcards from Hell
- Liz Melendez Band – Mercy
- Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
- —–
- The Breeze Kings – Casanova Man
- Tinsley Ellis – Gamblin’ Man
- Delta Moon – You Don’t Have to Go
- —–
- The Black Keys – Crawling Kingsnake
- Bones Owens – Tell Me
- Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Randolph, Tony Coleman – Hit Em’ Back
- —–
- Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
- Buddy Guy – A Man and the Blues