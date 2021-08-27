54-46 Aug 26

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Skylar VanderLaan

Toots and the Maytals – Pressure Drop
The Specials – Ghost Town
Scientist – Drum Song Dub
Louise Bennett Coverley – Me Want Me Daughter

Bob Marley and the Wailers – I Shot the Sherriff 
Winston Jarrett and the Righteous Flames – Wiseman
Sister Nancy – Only Woman D.J with Degree
Don Drummond and Ronald Alphonso – Roll on Sweet Don

Super Cat (w/ Trevor Sparks) – Dolly My Baby
Cocoa Tea – Good Life
Steel Pulse – Handsworth Revolution

The Congos – Praise H.I.M
Bim Skala Bim – Wandering Soul
The Black Foundation in Dub – Harvest
Horace Andy – Ain’t No Sunshine

 