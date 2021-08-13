54-46 Aug 12 2021
Marcia Griffiths – I Feel Like Jumping
10 ft Ganja Plant – Shake up the Place
Prince Buster (feat Toots and the Maytals) – Ska Wars
The Skatalites – Eastern Standard Time
Sister Nancy – Can’t Test
Desmond Dekker and the Aces – 007 (Shanty Town)
Scientist – Laser Beaming
Tenor Saw – Ring the Alarm
Toots and the Maytals – Country Roads (Live)
Toots and the Maytals – Louie Louie
Easy Street All Stars & Toots and the Maytals – Let Down
Bunny Wailer – I Gotta Keep on Moving
Johnny Osborne – Ready or Not
The Fugees – No Woman No Cry
Mikey Dread – Technical Selection