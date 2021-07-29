Tokyo Dreams – 7/29/21
This week we’re mixing it up with a special show featuring the Future Funk genre. This genre is a modern EDM reimagining of classic 80’s Japanese City Pop and 70’s/80’s American Funk music. Hope you enjoy!
Tracklist:
architecture in tokyo; Macross 82-99 | City Nightlife – Original Mix
Future Girlfriend Music | Crazy Nights
Yung Bae; Macross 82-99 | YEBISU – Yung Bae Edit
Macross 82-99 | Fun Tonight
Macross 82-99 | Miss Macross
Macross 82-99; Sarah Bonito | Horsey (feat. Sarah Bonito)
Greeen Linez | Hibiscus Pacific
Desired; ConsciousThoughts | Never Fall in Love Again
Macross 82-99; Roman | I Miss You (feat. Roman)
GHOST DATA | Blatant Plagiarism
K/92 | Funk Dust
Yung Bae; Macross 82-99; Harrison | Selfish High Heels
Proux | Just For Me
Night Tempo | Usagi Funk
TANUKI | Radiant Memories
Amherst | Pop Rocks
Future Girlfriend Music | Pink Dance
Macross 82-99; Kamei | City Lights (feat. Kamei)
Yung Bae | I Can Tell
Night Tempo; Antenna Girl | Catch!