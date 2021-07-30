Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 30 (“Standing Together”) Episode 496

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_496.mp3

“Organize” by Sly Stone

Interview with Colleen Marquis, University of Michigan, Flint

File this set under HD6483 .S6

“Down on Penny’s Farm” by the Bentley Boys
“I’m a Dues Payin’ Man” by Otis Spann
“I am a Union Woman” by Bobbie McGee

Continued interview with Colleen Marquis

File this set under HX11 .N42

“General Strike” by Time Stalkers
“Unionize” by the Cool Ghouls
“Labor” by Lithics

Continued interview with Colleen Marquis

File this set under HD5366 .M62

“War on the Workers” by Anne Feeney
“Union Woman” by Peggy Seeger

“There is Power in a Union” by Billy Bragg

