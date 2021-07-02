Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 2 (“Telling the Technical Services Story”) Episode 493
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_493.mp3
“My Conversation” by the Uniques
Interview with Kimberley Edwards and Tricia Mackenzie of George Mason University Libraries
File this set under BF1091 .S75
“A Wonderful Dream” by the Majors
“Dreaming” by The Cosmic Rays With Sun Ra And The Arkestra
Continued interview with Kimberley Edwards and Tricia Mackenzie
File this set under Z688.6 .U6 T45
“Bits and Pieces” by the Dave Clark Five
“Dusty Morning” by Birdie
Continued interview with Kimberley Edwards and Tricia Mackenzie
File this set under BF698.35.I59 C35
“Tiger Rising” by Mary Timony
“A Strong Spinning” by Each Other
“Communicate” by Alfie Silas
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on July 9th!