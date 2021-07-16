Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 16 (“A Cure for the Summertime Blues”) Episode 494
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_494.mp3
“Summertime Blues” by the Who
File this set under the shelf where you keep that souvenir you brought home from the beach one time:
“F.U.N.” by The Cleaners from Venus
“What a Hoot!” by Love Banshee
“O’ Be Joyful” by Shovels and Rope
File this set under a pile of freshly mowed grass:
“School” by Nirvana
“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
“Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke
File this set under a lawn chair that you’ve set up in the front yard to look at the stars and watch the fireflies:
“Mother Nature” by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
“Meanwhile Back in the City” by The Presidents of the United States of America
“Joy” by Phish
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Retractions!” on July 23!