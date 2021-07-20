Girl Rock – July 19, 2021
“Come On Home” – Lijadu Sisters
“Ulysses” – Y La Bamba
“Storm in Summer” – Skullcrusher
“Ride Out In The Country” – Yola
“Crushcrushcrush” – Coco & Clair Clair, Paul Maxwell
“Love Em Leave Em” – Amindi feat. Kari Faux
“Birth of the Flower (Seagreen)” – Candy Claws
“Be Sweet” – Japanese Breakfast
“Once I Had A Love (AKA The Disco Song) – 1975 Version” – Blondie
“Tweety” – -Raveena
“Friday Sky” – Babeheaven
“Handful of Water” – Sofia Valdes
“Pretty Lady” – Tash Sultana
“Until We Get There” – Lucius
“summer bruises” – april june
“First Summer in a City” – Free Cake For Every Creature
“Free” – Pageants
“A la plage”- Juniore
“Kamali” – Priya Ragu
“painty paint pots” – 800 Cherries
“Donuts Mind If I Do” – CHAI
“Mirror” – Sigrid
“MANGO” – MICHELLE
“Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” – Park Hye Jin
“Sister Cities” – Hop Along
“Haunted Houses” – Sir Babygirl
“Head Cheerleader” – Pom Pom Squad
“Bunny Is A Rider” – Caroline Polachek
“Eden” – Tkay Maidza
“Forget About Life” – Alvvays
“Orange Blossoms” – Half Waif
“Under the Same Stars” – Evalyn
“Thingamajig” – Miya Folick
“Golden Age” – Ethel Cain