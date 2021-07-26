girl rock! 7/26/21
Girl rock! took a deep dive into disco this episode, bringing you the best in disco old and new.
“Spring Affair” – Donna Summer
“Kiss Me Again” – Dinosaur
“Sinner Man” – Sarah Dash
“Together We Are Beautiful” – Fern Kinney
“Hang Together” – Odyssey
“Aaj Shanibar” – Rupa
“Gloria” – Laura Branigan
“Blind Curve” – Momoko Kikuchi
“Give Me Tonight” – Shannon
“Color My Love” – Fun Fun
“Don’t Leave Me This Way” – Thelma Houston
“Slipped Disc” – Lizzy Mercier Descloux
“More, More, More” – Andrea True Connection
“Miss Broadway” – Glass Candy
“Juices” – Parallel Dance Ensemble
“Un reve a deux” – Jean Tonique, Bleu Platine
“About Work the Dancefloor” – Georgia
“Murphy’s Law” – Roisin Murphy
“Time (You and I)” – Khruangbin
“Ooh La La” – Jessie Ware
“Wendy’s Yard” – Ekkah
“Life Could Be Sweet” – Ayla D’lyla, Miss Madeline
“Party” – Planet 1999
“Just a waste” – PinkPatheress
“Day Dreaming” – Brijean
“Galvanize” – Niki & The Dove
“Fear Colours” – LoneLady