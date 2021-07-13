girl rock! 7/12/21
Enjoy the latest episode from girl rock!’s hit crew:
“Radio” – Freak Slug, niquo
“Peach Dream” – Sniffle Party
“I’m Not Around” – Pax, Kate Bollinger
“Hump the Beach” – Kalbells
“Secret Plan” – Drug Store Romeos
“Think Too Much”– Hannah Jadagu
“Boca Chica” – MUNYA
“Polly” – Dora Jar
“Poison Arrow” – Allison Russell
“Sweet Tooth” – Isa Reyes
“Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” – Joy Crookes
“Cowboy” –Allison Ponthier
“Kokomo, IN” – Japanese Breakfast
“Pull Up” – Nicotine
“Suzanne” – Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions
“Tuning Wheel” – Spellling
“Like I Used To” – Sharons Van Etten, Angel Olsen
“Free to Live in Color” – Pixey
“Angels of Sweat” – Tamaryn
“Johnny- Espagnol” – Tei Shi
“Angel Eyes” – Habibi
“Dramamine” – Wallice
“Tough Enough” – Ex Hex
“Bed Case” – Tancred
“I Can’t Tell What the Time is Telling Me” – And the Kids
“Supersonic” – Spud Cannon
“Even in the Tremor” – Lady Lamb
“First Time” – Lucy Dacus
“Over This!” – Slayyyter
“HARDCORE HAPPY” – THE BLOSSOM
“Bip Burger” – Bip Ling
“Push Me Away” – Jordana, Magdalena Bay
“Do You Think We’ll Last Forever?” – Caroline Rose